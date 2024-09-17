Lexington, Medford mull tobacco ban for those born after 2004

Medford, Lexington eye ordinance that would ban tobacco, vape products to new users

Medford, Lexington eye ordinance that would ban tobacco, vape products to new users

MEDFORD - Medford and Lexington are now considering a generational tobacco ban, following in the footsteps of Brookline.

What is a generational tobacco ban?

The ban would not allow anyone born after January 1, 2004, to buy tobacco and vape products. In 2021, Brookline passed a law that said no tobacco or vape products would be sold to those born after January 1, 2000. The ordinance aimed to prevent new smokers from getting started while leaving existing smokers alone.

The law was challenged in the Massachusetts Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the ordinance - the first of its kind in the country. Many retailers have said they are against the measure.

Ban in Lexington and Medford?

At a hearing Tuesday in Medford, that town's Board of Health voted to table the discussion so there would be time to answer lingering questions.

"Stop & Shop grocery store chain - and actually they have some gas stations as well - made the decision to end sales of tobacco products in all 360 stores. They operate those stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey and New York, and they quoted the CDC's recent reports that smoking is still the leading cause of preventable death," mentioned one individual during the meeting.

Lexington's Board of Heath will take up the issue Tuesday night.