Lewiston, Maine honors victims of deadly shooting 2 years later

Residents in Lewiston, Maine came together to honor 2 years since 18 people lost their lives in the deadliest shooting in the state's history.

On October 25, 2023, the gunman Robert Card opened fire at Just-In-Time Recreation, a popular bowling alley, before he continued the shooting at Schemengees Bar & Grille. The shootings left deep scars across the city, but also sparked an outpouring of support that has continued to this day.

"For the first few months, it didn't even feel like it was OK to be happy," said bowling alley owner Justin Juray.

On Friday, residents gathered at a nearby bridge with candles and "We Remember" signs that had 18 hearts on them, representing all of the lives lost. Family members of the victims joined community members in remembrance and reflection.

"It's just heartbreaking it happened in Lewiston, Maine. Heartbreaking and the support for the last few years has been incredible."

"Tonight is a remembrance of my nephew," said Willie Danfort, who lost his nephew in the shooting. "We're here to support the other people in the community and the ones that we have lost."

The city held moments of silence Saturday evening at 6:56 p.m. and 7:08 p.m., which were the exact moments when the shootings began at both locations. There was also a country music style concert in memory of the victims and an honorary garden planting.

The reopening of Just-In-Time Recreation in May 2024 was a powerful symbol of recovery.

"When I see the people coming in, and the packed house, and the smiling faces, that's amazing," he said. "That shows resolve, and shows that it's OK."

