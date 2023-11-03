Maine gunman Robert Card died 8-12 hours before being found, medical examiner says

LEWISTON, Maine - The gunman who killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine likely died 8-12 hours before he was located, according to the Maine Chief Medical Examiner.

Robert Card, 40, was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death has been ruled suicide.

"The postmortem interval based on rigor mortis and other physical signs indicate Mr. Card was deceased likely 8-12 hours before being located," the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said in a statement.

Card shot and killed 18 people and wounded 13 others at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday, October 25. He was found on Friday, October 27, near a recycling plant in Lisbon, ending a two-day manhunt.

He was found dead in a trailer in the overflow parking lot at the Maine Recycling Corporation, where he previously worked. Authorities said they had searched the business twice before he was found, but not the overflow lot.

The Chief Medical Examiner said the final report will not be released without next of kin permission, and it may be several months before it is available.