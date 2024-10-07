"Leopoldstadt" confronts antisemitism with saga of Jewish family in Austria

BOSTON - The first American production of the Tony-award winning play "Leopoldstadt" is helping Boston audiences confront topics like antisemitism, assimilation and the rise of fascism.

"A story about identity"

Actor Sarah Corey said the generational tale of a Jewish family in Austria is "a story about identity." Dori Robinson, the play's associate director, agreed.

"That is the bargain that everyone is making throughout the piece. How much of my identity am I willing to give away in order to survive? And what does survival mean if I give a certain amount of myself away?" Robinson said.

While the subject matter is difficult to approach, actor Maboud Ebrahimzadeh said. "It's incredibly important, especially in today's political climate."

The questions the Tom Stoppard play raises resonate now.

"We have to examine this and examine it fully - straight on - and to be able to say antisemitism is real, classism is real, otherisms are real and this is happening in society," Robinson said.

"When we see things like this happening, it is incumbent on us to act and to step in however we can, wherever we can," Ebrahimzadeh said.

Leopoldstadt at Huntington Theatre



The play starts at Christmas 1899, celebrating with relatives who converted to Catholicism or married into the family.

Over the years, the audience experiences the small slights, step by step, that lead to Nazis destroying the family's home, and ultimately, the family.

"It's so important with these historical plays that we look at what is happening in the play and relate them to what is happening now in our countries, in the world, and recognize that dehumanizing any group of people leads to tragedy and often massacre," Corey said.

"It's really easy to say, 'I don't want to watch that today. That's hard,'" Robinson said. "I think it's important for us as humans to hold space for other humans and to see that. Especially right now."

You can see "Leopoldstadt" at The Huntington Theatre in Boston through October 13.