Leominster Police seeking man who offered candy to child

LEOMINSTER - Leominster Police are looking for a man who, they said, was seen offering a child candy at Fournier Field.

The man is described as a 40-year-old white male who is 5'10" tall and very thin. He has bright blue eyes, short light brown hair and is missing an upper tooth. 

Police said witnesses saw him approach a child and offer him candy while the child was in a chemical toilet at the field.

The man was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans at Fournier Field at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Leominster Police.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 7:31 PM

