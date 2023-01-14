'She was so sweet,' Haverhill mourns death of Simmons University student Leah Pearse in Cancun, Mexico

HAVERHILL - It was as dreary of a day as any in Haverhill as the community mourns the loss of a "bright and confident" young woman.

Leah Pearse was laid to rest Friday at the Haverhill Country Club, according to her obituary.

Pearse was 20 years old when she died while on vacation in Mexico. Family friends tell us Pearse was in Cancun when she got locked out of her Airbnb. Pearse then tried to climb through a third-floor window when she slipped and fell. Pearse reportedly died instantly.

Pearse was a graduate of Haverhill High School's class of 2020. She is remembered by many for her positive energy.

"She was just like a ball of energy. She was so sweet," said Meghan Hollingsworth, the girls' swimming coach at Haverhill High School.

Hollingsworth remembers Pearse as a co-captain of her team. Pearse even helped her from time to time.

"She was just so sweet and wanted to support me and her teammates and make sure everyone was going to this on a good page," said Hollingsworth. "I will never forget that she just wanted me to know that everything was going to be OK."

Pearse also played on the girls' lacrosse team and made varsity her sophomore year. The team posted a statement that read, "Leah was a hard worker. She was a true team player. She was always willing to play anywhere, and she always had a smile."

Pearse was a nursing student at Simmons University. President Lynn Wooten said Leah was, "Known for her confidence, compassion, and sense of humor. Leah brought out the best in others."

In lieu of flowers, Pearse's family encouraged people to donate to the American Nursing Foundation.