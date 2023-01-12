Simmons University student Leah Pearse dies in vacation accident in Mexico

HAVERHILL - A Simmons University student from Haverhill died in an accident on vacation in Mexico.

Leah Pearse was in Cancun January 6 when, according to her obituary, she tried to "enter her Airbnb through the third-floor balcony because the keys had been locked inside. Tragically she slipped, fell, and died instantly."

Pearse was just 20 years old. She was a 2020 graduate of Haverhill High School and was a junior at Simmons studying nursing.

Leah Pearse. Driscoll Funeral Home

University President Lynn Perry Wooten said the campus was "heartbroken" by her death.

"Known for her confidence, compassion, and sense of humor, Leah brought out the best in others. Her lifelong goal was to become a nurse and she was an outstanding student in the accelerated five-year Bachelor of Science and Master of Science nursing degree program," Wooten said in a statement Thursday.

"We extend our deepest thoughts and condolences to Leah's family, friends, and all those in our community impacted by this tragedy. Counseling and support services are available for students and employees."

A memorial service will be held Friday in Haverhill. For more information, click here.