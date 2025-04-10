Vigil held in Lawrence for victims in Dominican Republic as 2 more residents confirmed dead

2nd Lawrence resident confirmed dead in Dominican Republic as vigil is held for victims

A vigil was held in Lawrence, Massachusetts Thursday to remember the victims killed in the roof collapse at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic, the same day two more residents were confirmed dead.

Three residents confirmed dead

Gustavo Suero is one of more than 200 people killed when the roof suddenly collapsed at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo early Tuesday morning. The family of Suero says video confirms he was in the nightclub at the time.

A neighbor says he was friendly and sociable and is heartbroken by the news.

Gustavo Suero in an undated photo. Suero family

"We are devastated about what happened in the Dominican Republic, and we are very sorry that he's in that situation," said a neighbor of Suero's through a translator. "He was such a good neighbor."

Also confirmed dead was Fray Luis Rosario, a businessman who owned the Terra Luna Cafe in downtown Lawrence.

"He was very invested in the city of Lawrence; he knew Lawrence very well. It is difficult to accept the reality of this," said Nestor Castillo, communications director for the city.

The sister of a Lawrence radio host, 67-year-old Florinda Rojas, has also been confirmed dead.

Vigil honors roof collapse victims

In honor of all the victims, the city of Lawrence held a vigil to bring the community together, where more than half the residents have ties to the Dominican Republic.

"It's a symbol of strength, it's a symbol of unity, it's a symbol of reminding people that they're not alone, whether nearby, close or far," said Lawrence City Councilor Stephany Infante.

Many need that support like Laura Santos, attending the vigil, who lost a cousin in the devastation, who tried to reach out to family before she perished. "It's very difficult they couldn't get to her, they just found out this morning," Santos told WBZ-TV.

Rafael Cabral, holding the Dominican flag at the vigil, says he's trying to keep hope alive. "The energy is not there, everybody is mourning, I'm trying to stay positive at a difficult time," Cabral said.

The mayor's office says it is trying to help any resident desperate for information about their loved ones, working with Dominican authorities and the Congressional delegation.