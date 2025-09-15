Federal agents arrest suspected gang member in Lawrence after hours long standoff

FBI agents and other agents from the Department of Homeland Security spent hours outside of a home in Lawrence, Massachusetts before arresting a suspected member of the Trinitarios street gang.

The FBI says it ultimately arrested 24-year-old Luis Jose Navar Cabral for trafficking controlled substances including fentanyl between Massachusetts and Maine between the months of August and September.

Witness video showed agents walking a man in handcuffs out of the home on Roberta Lane. Before that, neighbors described a loud and chaotic scene. More witness video showed SWAT teams and an armored vehicle at the home.

"And I saw the SWAT, and then I saw the big truck that they destroy everything," said neighbor Jose Rodriguez. "We used to have one in the Army you know those ones that break everything. I said wow, I think something is wrong and then boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom."

Federal agents arrested Luis Jose Navar Cabral after a standoff in Lawrence, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

A loudspeaker could be heard directing Cabral to exit the home. Video also showed law enforcement tossing flashing bangs towards the home and using a vehicle to ram through a fence next to the home.

Drug trafficking, home invasions

According to his federal complaint, Cabral is suspected of trafficking drugs to Maine at least four times. Investigators said he is also linked to three home invasions in Maine and a police chase where Cabral and his associates allegedly fired shots at police.

Cabral had his initial appearance in Boston federal court on Monday. He will later be transferred to Maine for prosecution there.