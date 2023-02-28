SUV stolen in Lawrence with toddler in back seat

LAWRENCE - State Police are searching for an SUV that was stolen in Lawrence with a toddler in the back seat. The 2011 Honda Pilot has a Massachusetts registration 2MKK26.

It happened on South Broadway Street at about 8:19 p.m.

The vehicle reportedly has front end damage.

The child believed to be inside the vehicle is 22-month-old Emma Buth. She is of Dominican and Cambodian descent.

She has black hair and brown eyes, is about 2'10" tall and weighs 25lbs. She was wearing a pink coat with a silver buckle and pink pants with flowers.

Massachusetts State Police said all available patrols and K-9 units in the area are responding.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.