SUV stolen in Lawrence with toddler in back seat

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

LAWRENCE - State Police are searching for an SUV that was stolen in Lawrence with a toddler in the back seat. The 2011 Honda Pilot has a Massachusetts registration 2MKK26. 

It happened on South Broadway Street at about 8:19 p.m. 

The vehicle reportedly has front end damage.   

The child believed to be inside the vehicle is 22-month-old Emma Buth. She is of Dominican and Cambodian descent. 

Emma Buth
State Police searching for Emma Buth believed to be inside stolen SUV in Lawrence State Police

She has black hair and brown eyes, is about 2'10" tall and weighs 25lbs. She was wearing a pink coat with a silver buckle and pink pants with flowers.

Stolen SUV lawrence
State Police are searching for a Honda Pilot that was stolen with a toddler in the back seat Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police said all available patrols and K-9 units in the area are responding. 

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 9:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

