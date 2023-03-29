Watch CBS News
Lawrence man charged with murder in St. Patrick's Day shooting

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

LAWRENCE - A Lawrence man will be charged in the fatal shooting of another Lawrence man earlier in March. 

Hector Raul Aybar-Soto, 26, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of 24-year-old Christopher Garcia on Walnut Street.

Police said they received several 911 calls reporting the shooting just before midnight March 17. When police arrived, they found Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he died.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on March 29, 2023 / 6:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

