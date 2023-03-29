Lawrence man charged with murder in St. Patrick's Day shooting

LAWRENCE - A Lawrence man will be charged in the fatal shooting of another Lawrence man earlier in March.

Hector Raul Aybar-Soto, 26, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of 24-year-old Christopher Garcia on Walnut Street.

Police said they received several 911 calls reporting the shooting just before midnight March 17. When police arrived, they found Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he died.