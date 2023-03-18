Man fatally shot in Lawrence on Friday night
LAWRENCE - Lawrence police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Walnut Street late Friday night.
Police said they received several 911 calls reporting the shooting just before midnight. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he died.
The name of the victim has not been released. Police are investigating the shooting.
