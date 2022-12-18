'Everything is expensive,' Last minute shoppers browse Boston stores as Christmas Day draws closer

BOSTON - The final push is on for consumers this weekend with just a week until Christmas Day.

Newbury Street in Boston is offering shoppers everything from luxury to places where you might save a few bucks and it was packed Saturday afternoon.

A few blocks away at the Prudential Center, there were lines to get into stores and on escalators.

At the South Bay in Dorchester, shoppers struggled to find parking spots.

It was difficult finding a parking spot at South Bay in Dorchester, December 17, 2022. CBS Boston

"It has been very busy," shopper Fareeda Alreefi told WBZ-TV on Newbury Street. "I like shopping, it is very fun."

This holiday season comes at a time when the United States is experiencing near record high inflation. Consumers said they were feeling it too.

"Everything is expensive," said Melissa Zavez. "Inflation is way up. And salaries aren't usually way up either."

The National Retail Federation predicted 168 million consumers would shop on what has been deemed as "Super Saturday."

Shoppers on Newbury Street in Boston, December 17, 2022 CBS Boston

Many of those shoppers are expected to buy goods online, while others want to do it in person.

"I am trying to get a gift from my mom," said Tiffany Luo. "Sometimes the small shops are being overpriced a bit."

