Suspect arrested after man brutally beaten near Fenway Park in Boston

Boston police arrested a Quincy, Massachusetts man and charged him in a September attack near Fenway Park that left a 22-year-old man with severe head and facial injuries.

Brandon Wilson, 27, of Quincy is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the September 28 attack on Landsdowne Street that left 22-year-old Jack Farrell with serious injuries.

Police said Wilson, who was arrested Tuesday, attacked Farrell outside of Loretta's Last Call. Farrell was found unconscious and bleeding, and police were searching for his attacker until Wilson was arrested.

Wilson appeared in Roxbury District Court on Tuesday and was released on bail.

Earlier this month, Farrell's mother Mona Saltalamacchia told WBZ-TV that the attack was "a parent's worst nightmare." Saltalamacchia said Farrell was in a medically-induced coma after the attack and had to undergo several surgeries.

"He's just an all-around, normal 22-year-old kid who has a bright future until this happened," Saltalamacchia said.

In addition to facial fractures, Farrell suffered a traumatic brain injury and a brain bleed.

Farrell spent an extended period of time at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

After Wilson's arrest, Saltalamacchia told WBZ-TV that her son is "on the road to recovery."

"He is diligently working with his medical team to overcome his injuries. We remain hopeful that accountability will be served for the person responsible for this incident," she said.

The Boston Police Department did not release any additional information on the motive for the attack or what led up to it.