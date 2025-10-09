Man attacked near Fenway Park in Boston faces long road to recovery; police searching for suspect

By AARON PARSEGHIAN

The family of a 22-year-old man left with severe head and facial injuries after an assault near Lansdowne Street is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, as Boston Police continue their search.

Jack Farrell was found unconscious and bleeding after midnight on Sept. 28. Investigators said he was struck during an aggravated assault outside Loretta's Last Call.

Suffered traumatic brain injury in attack

His mother, Mona Saltalamacchia, said the past 11 days have been full of pain and uncertainty as her son continues to recover at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, calling it "a parent's worst nightmare."

"He's just an all-around, normal 22-year-old kid who has a bright future until this happened," said Saltalamacchia.

Farrell recently emerged from a medically-induced coma and is awaiting another surgery after suffering multiple facial fractures, a traumatic brain injury and brain bleed. Saltalamacchia said he had part of his skull removed to limit swelling.

Surveillance video shows him lying face down in a crosswalk as a crowd gathers nearby and a suspect casually walks away.

Police search for suspect

"It's very tough video for me to watch," Saltalamacchia said. "What I was told was the person took a couple of steps back and then came full force around. So my son didn't have time to defend himself."

Detectives said the suspect struck Farrell in the face before fleeing toward Brookline Avenue. Farrell's family is now focused on his recovery and calling for justice.

Police are searching for the suspect in this image, from Sept. 28, 2025 on Landsdowne Street in Boston. Boston Police Department

"We're praying, hoping, he's young, so that's on his side," Saltalamacchia said. " So hopefully he'll be able to come home [in the next few weeks] and things will get better. He'll face some more surgeries with his head and his facial fractures, so we're just praying."

Police are asking anyone with information, photos, or videos related to the attack to contact District D-4 detectives at 617-343-5619. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to CRIME (27463)

Farrell's family has also launched a fundraiser to help with medical expenses as he continues his long recovery.