Lamar Cook, former Healey staffer facing gun and drug charges, now accused of SNAP fraud

Lamar Cook, a former staffer for Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey who was fired after his arrest on cocaine and gun charges last year, has been arrested again. This time, Cook is facing federal charges for alleged Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud.

Cook, 46, is the former deputy director of the governor's western Massachusetts office. He was fired in November 2025 after being arrested on state charges. Prosecutors said at the time that Cook allegedly had cocaine delivered to a state building in Springfield where he was working.

On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley announced federal charges against Cook. He is charged with one count of SNAP fraud and wire fraud and is scheduled to appear in a Boston courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

LaMar D. Cook (right) appears with his defense attorney, Kedar K. Ismail, in Hampden County Superior Court on March 6, 2026. Brooke Hauser/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Prosecutors say Cook was making a $130,227 salary while working for Healey and received $22,374.29 for accrued vacation time when he was fired. The state later "realized an error" in paying Cook for the accrued vacation time, and unsuccessfully tried to reverse the direct deposits.

The state was unable to get the money back because Cook did not have enough money in his accounts.

Lamar Cook federal charges

The U.S. Attorney says Cook's bank account held balances of about $13,000 in January 2026 and $8,800 in April 2026.

Prosecutors say that Cook's mother won $1 million in the Massachusetts Lottery in early 2026. She made payments to Cook totaling about $12,000 between May and June 2026.

On April 6, 2026, Cook applied for SNAP benefits and allegedly claimed zero income, less than $100 in his bank account, and said he was living in a two-person household with only himself and his child.

Cook allegedly failed to disclose that his fiancée and her mother lived with him at his Springfield home. In addition, investigators say his fiancée was making more than $80,000 as an employee of Springfield Public Schools.

After applying to the program, Cook received nearly $550 per month in SNAP benefits. Prosecutors say he used them regularly at grocery and retail stores and also during a July 2026 trip to Disney World in Florida.

U.S. Attorney calls allegations "simply egregious"

If convicted of SNAP fraud, Cook faces up to five years in prison. A wire fraud conviction would mean a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

"The alleged conduct is simply egregious. SNAP benefits are intended to put food on the table for struggling families who cannot make ends meet, not for those who allegedly hide income to circumvent the financial requirements, much less travel to Disney World," Foley said in a statement.

Foley called it "disturbing" that the state could not stop the alleged SNAP fraud from happening and could not recover the $22,000 it mistakenly paid Cook for his vacation time.

During an event on Wednesday, Healey was asked about the latest charges against Cook.

"Good. That's a federal program. Those are federal taxpayer dollars. And I'm glad that the U.S. Attorney's office has taken action," Healey said.

Healey is currently running for re-election. Her opponent, Mike Minogue, is scheduled to speak about Cook's arrest during a news conference at 12:30 p.m.