Watch CBS News
Local News

Lakeville woman accused of killing Florida deputy in drunk driving crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Lakeville woman accused of killing Florida deputy in drunk driving crash
Lakeville woman accused of killing Florida deputy in drunk driving crash 00:29

BOSTON - A Lakeville, Massachusetts woman is facing charges after investigators say she killed a Florida sheriff's deputy in a drunk driving crash. 

Florida Highway Patrol says on Tuesday night, the 23-year-old Charlotte County deputy was in the middle of a traffic stop on I-75 when 30-year-old Cassandra Smith lost control of her Jeep. 

Troopers said Smith's Jeep ended up on the shoulder hitting the cruiser, which then hit the deputy and other driver. 

The deputy died at the hospital. The other driver was also injured. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 5:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.