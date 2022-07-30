Watch CBS News
Lakeville crash leaves one dead, one injured

LAKEVILLE -- One person is dead after a car crash in Lakeville on Saturday. Police responded to the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street around 6:35 a.m. 

Two cars were involved. Two people were rushed to nearby hospitals and one of them was later pronounced dead. 

The victim's identity has not been released at this time. 

Police said the intersection remained closed for four hours while they investigated. 

It's unclear what lead up to the crash. 

