65 mph on Lake Winnipesaukee? Proposal would raise speed limit for boaters

CONCORD, N.H. - A possible speed change on Lake Winnipesaukee is up for debate again.

Some lawmakers want to raise the speed limit on the widest part of the lake known as the Broads from 45 mph to 65 mph during the day.

A hearing is scheduled Wednesday for the public to give feedback. The Lakes Region Conservation Trust submitted a letter of opposition to the bill, saying a lower speed limit for boaters is "critical" for safety.

According to the New Hampshire Bulletin, a similar bill failed in the house last year.