Kyle Busch, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, dies at 41 after severe illness, family says

Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, died Thursday after being hospitalized with what his family called a "severe illness." He was 41.

"We are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch," his family, NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing said in a joint statement. "Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation."

Busch, originally from Las Vegas, holds the record for most wins in the top three NASCAR divisions, and won Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019. He was in his fourth season at Richard Childress Racing after winning titles with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Kyle Busch walks onstage during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway on May 17, 2026, in Dover, Delaware. Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

According Richard Childress Racing, Buch has 63 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series and held an all-time NASCAR record with 19 consecutive seasons with a victory from 2004 to 2023.

"Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR's highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series," the statement said. "His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal 'Rowdy Nation.' Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha's parents, Kurt and all of Kyle's family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon."

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.