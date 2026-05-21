NASCAR star Kyle Busch hospitalized with severe illness, family says

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has been hospitalized with a severe illness and won't compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, his family said Thursday.

His family posted the news on social media and said he is currently undergoing treatment.

"We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation," the statement continued.

Busch ranks 24th in the Cup Series standings, with two top-10 finishes in 12 races this season. The 41-year-old driver and Las Vegas native won championships in 2015 and 2019. Busch is in his fourth season at Richard Childress Racing after winning titles with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Richard Childress Racing said Busch will be replaced by Austin Hill in Sunday's race.

"Kyle Busch's health is our upmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them," the team said in a statement. "Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him."

Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet, walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway on May 17, 2026 in Dover, Delaware. Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

According to the team, Buch has 63 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series and held an all-time NASCAR record with 19 consecutive seasons with a victory from 2004 to 2023.

Buch's last win came in 2023, his first with RCR.