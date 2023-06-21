Hanson native, former Boston College star Kristie Mewis named to her first Women's World Cup roster

BOSTON -- Hanson native and former Boston College standout Kristie Mewis is heading to her first World Cup. The 32-year-old was named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster on Wednesday.

Mewis played for the US in 2013, 2014, and 2020, when she won a bronze medal with the club at the Tokyo Olympics. She has seven goals over her 51 career caps for the USWNT.

The 2024 Women's World Cup is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand. After a sendoff match against Wales in San Jose on July 9, the USWNT will play its first World Cup match on July 22 against Vietnam in New Zealand.

Mewis attended Whitman-Hanson Regional High School before her four-year career at Boston College, where she won several accolades for her play on the pitch. She was a three-time Hermann Trophy semifinalist, and tallied 39 goals and 38 assists in her time as an Eagle. Mewis scored 14 goals and dished out 10 assists as a team captain during her season season, which earned her D1 Eastern College Athletic Conference All-Star honors and a spot on the All-ACC first team.

Mewis currently plays for Gotham FC in the National Women's Soccer League.