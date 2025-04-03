Kristian Campbell continues torrid start as Red Sox offense erupts in Baltimore

Kristian Campbell has only been in the Major Leagues for a week, but the Red Sox rookie continues to look like a veteran at the plate. Campbell's bat remained scorching hot Thursday afternoon, as Boston wrapped up a three-game series with the Orioles with its biggest offensive outburst.

Campbell went 2-for-4 at the plate in Boston's 8-4 win over the Orioles, and smacked the second home run of his career in the top of the second inning. With the Red Sox on top 2-1 with a runner on and no outs, the rookie second baseman took a 79 mph curveball from Charlie Morton and sent it 389 feet over the left field wall. The blast put Boston on top 4-1.

That one got out in a hurry! ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/vrWVwNKG3o — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2025

Campbell laced a single in the top of the fourth for his 10th hit over his first seven MLB games. Six of those hits have gone for extra bases.

It's quite the hot start for the 22-year-old, who is the first Red Sox player to have at least 10 hits, six extra-base hits, and four walks over the first seven games of their career, per Elias Sports Bureau. Campbell has also been solid in the field, and signed an eight-year, $60 million extension with the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Campbell will now bring his hot bat to Fenway Park, with Boston set for its home opener Friday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals. Expect a huge ovation for the rookie when he's introduced in front of his home fans for the first time.

Bregman, Casas also go yard for Boston

Campbell wasn't the only Red Sox hitter to go deep on Thursday. Third baseman Alex Bregman hit his first homer with Boston, smashing a 397-foot, two-run shot in the top of the first inning.

Bregman entered the game 6-for-26 with six strikeouts, but went 3-for-5 on Thursday. He hit doubles in his each of his last two at-bats on the day, including an RBI double in the top of the eighth. The veteran third baseman is now hitting .290 for the young season.

First baseman Triston Casas also snapped out of his slump with a big swing, crushing a two-run shot in the top of the seventh to put Boston on top, 7-3. Casas had a single to go with his first homer of the year as he went 2-for-4 at the plate to raise his average to .160 on the season.

Triston made it look easy. pic.twitter.com/GzINcNf9aP — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2025

The eight runs scored on Thursday were the most by Boston this season, as were the team's 11 hits.

Boston bullpen strong again

Tanner Houck struck out six in his second start of the season, but the righty could only give Boston four innings. He was tagged for three runs off five hits and two walks, and needed 82 pitches to get through those four frames.

But the Boston bullpen was locked in once again, and closed out the game with mostly zeros.

Zack Kelly needed just five pitches to get through the fifth inning and was rewarded the win on Thursday. Lefty Justin Wilson got the sixth and logged his third straight scoreless appearance for Boston. Justin Slaten bounced back after being tagged for four runs on Monday and pitched a scoreless seventh.

Garrett Whitlock held the O's scoreless and struck out two in the eighth, but was tagged for a run off a triple and a sac fly in the bottom of the ninth. But he got the final six outs for Boston to preserve the win, and has given up just one run over his six innings this season.

The Boston bullpen has given up just five earned runs over 22 innings pitched this season.