Kristian Campbell signs eight-year extension with Boston Red Sox

Kristian Campbell has agreed to an eight-year contract extension with the Boston Red Sox, less than a week after the 22-year-old made his MLB debut.

Campbell's extension, which was announced by the team Wednesday, runs through the 2032 season and includes club options for 2033 and 2034. He'll make $60 million over the life of the deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. With escalators, it could come out to be a 10-year deal worth more than $100 million.

Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic posted a year-by-year breakdown of Campbell's extension, which also includes a $2 million signing bonus:

Per a source, Kristian Campbell’s deal includes a $2M signing bonus with club options of $19M in 2033 ($4M buyout) and $21M in 2034.



The remainder of the contract breakdowns as follows

2025 $1M

2026- $2M

2027- $3M

2028- $4M

2029- $6M

2030- $9M

2031- $13M

2032- $16M — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) April 2, 2025

The second baseman is the second player the Red Sox extended this week, after the team signed ace Garrett Crochet to a six-year extension on Monday. With the two extensions this week, it's clear Craig Breslow and the Boston brass are completely committed to locking in the team's young core.

Kristian Campbell with Red Sox

Campbell came into Spring Training ranked the No. 4 prospect in all of baseball and made Boston's Opening Day roster after an impressive spring in the field. He won the starting second base job and made his MLB debut on March 27 in Boston's Opening Day win over the Rangers in Texas, becoming the youngest Red Sox Opening Day starter at second base since Reggie Smith in 1967.

While Campbell's bat was quiet in the spring, it's been hot at the Major League level. Through his first five games, Campbell has hit .375 (6-for-16) with four runs scored, two doubles, one home run, and two RBI. He's made four starts at second base and one in left field for the Red Sox.

Campbell collected a hit in each of his first four games with the Red Sox, before going 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles in Baltimore.

The Red Sox drafted Campbell in the fourth round of the 2023 First Year Player Draft out of Georgia Tech, and he quickly rose through Boston's minor league system. He was named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year in 2024 after hitting .330 with 32 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 94 runs scored, and 77 RBI over 115 games for High-A Greenville (40 games), Double-A Portland (56 games), and Triple-A Worcester (19 games).