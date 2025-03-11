Kristaps Porzingis reveals he's dealing with mysterious viral illness

Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis missed his sixth straight game on Monday night, and provided an update on his health during halftime. Porzingis revealed he's battling a "viral illness," but said the team hasn't been able to identify what is ailing him.

"I have been dealing with some viral illness that we haven't been able to fully identify yet," Porzingis posted to X at halftime of Boston's 114-108 win over the Utah Jazz at TD Garden. "I am recovering and getting better. But still working my way back to full strength to help this team. Thanks for support and Im hoping for a healthy return soon."

Porzingis hasn't played for Boston since Feb. 26 and has been listed with a non-COVID illness on the team's injury reports. He was listed as questionable for Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers and even went through warmups before he was downgraded to out. On Sunday, he was listed as doubtful for Monday's win over the Jazz.

Porzingis was on the practice court with the team last week and has been putting up shots every day, but can't seem to shake whatever illness is afflicting him.

Celtics without Kristaps Porzingis

The Celtics have gone 5-1 during Porzingis' sick days, so there really shouldn't be any rush to get him back until he's completely healthy. He also missed the first month of the season as he recovered from offseason ankle surgery, and has been sidelined 33 times overall. Boston is 27-6 with Porzingis out of the lineup this season.

After Monday's win -- and Porzingis' update -- Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said the big man is making sure he can stay in shape as best he can, but his overall health is the most important factor in all of this.

"I think at the end of the day, just making sure he's safe. He's still able to come in and be around the guys as best he can. Try to stay in the best shape possible," said Mazzulla. "He's been on the court. He's doing what he can to get back. But he kind of said it best; at the same time, we've just got to kind of make sure he's good, and we do what's best for him."

In his 32 games this season, Porzingis has averaged 18.9 points off 47 percent shooting overall and 40 percent from three-point range, to go along with 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.