Roxbury pharmacy struggling to stay afloat, owner says prescription reimbursement a factor

A new report from the state shows that more than half a million people in Massachusetts live without easy access to a pharmacy. That may soon get worse if a pharmacy in Boston closes.

Kornfield Pharmacy has been serving Roxbury residents for decades. "My father bought this place from the previous owners about 30 years ago," said owner Uche Egesionu.

Throughout the years, Egesionu says his family's business has had its fair share of challenges.

"He was running it up until 2011 when he was murdered on a trip abroad," Egesionu said. "I've now stopped working as an engineer to come back because I didn't want it to close."

He says the past year has been tough and the store is barely keeping afloat.

"People walk in the store and they're wondering why some of the shelves are bare. I mean, some of the things that we have to work with is that these are all purchased by my family, it's not purchased by the store right now," Egesionu said. "I can't hire staff right now, I don't even have enough to even pay myself. I'm on EBT as well."

Pharmacy desert if Kornfield closes

He says a big part of the problem is the prescriptions they fill don't get much, if any reimbursement from insurance companies. "Ozempic, we have to pay $977.63, of which we only get reimbursed $952.99," Egesionu said.

A new report from the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission shows pharmacies are down 17% since 2019, from 1,134, to 940.

"If I'm not turning a profit by December, I can't do this," Egesionu said. "This whole area will be a pharmacy desert."

It's a sad truth that longtime customer Stephanie Thomas may soon face. "Losing this place to me is like taking away our home," Thomas said. "The closest CVS that they have is downtown."

"There's going to be larger ramifications going down the road if we don't fix this now and I don't want to sweep it under the rug either," Egesionu said.