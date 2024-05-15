Is kombucha worth the discomfort? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).

Mark from Newton asks, "I've been drinking kombucha to improve my health but it tends to upset my stomach. Is it worth the discomfort?

Kombucha is a fermented drink made with tea, sugar, bacteria, and yeast that has been around for thousands of years. People often drink it to lose weight, boost their immune system, or improve their heart health, but while the popular beverage does contain antioxidants, polyphenols, and probiotics, there's little evidence to date that kombucha alone can do any of these things.

On the other hand, drinking too much can lead to headaches, upset stomach, and even excess acid in the blood. And pregnant women, young children, or people with weakened immune systems should avoid it.

The bottom line, drinking kombucha in moderation (no more than 4 ounces a day) is probably harmless for most people, but stick to commercially packaged versions, not a concoction that someone you don't know cooked up in their clay pot.

