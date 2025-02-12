7 children at Maine day care hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak

KITTERY, Maine - Seven children were rushed to the hospital after a carbon monoxide emergency inside a Kittery, Maine day care on Wednesday afternoon.

Twenty-seven children and 10 staff members were inside the Building Blocks day care where carbon monoxide levels reached ten times the acceptable level.

Children felt dizzy, nauseous

Several children started feeling dizzy and nauseous.

"We found children that were complaining of nausea and headaches and so at that point we had a confirmed CO incident," said Kittery Fire Chief Craig Alfis.

Seven children were taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in ambulances and four adults took themselves to the emergency room.

"It's unfortunate that children are involved but they're getting the highest level that we can possibly provide them," Chief Alfis said.

Portsmouth Regional Hospital's Dr. Marc Grossman treated the patients.

"Anytime we're dealing with a pediatric emergency with multiple kids that are sick or ill, in this case you always get a little bit nervous," Dr. Grossman said.

Everyone involved in the incident is expected to be OK. Dr. Grossman says given the exposure levels; the patients are lucky they called for help fast.

"Carbon monoxide can be fatal if it's not treated right away, if it's recognized right away," Dr. Grossman said.

A state inspection shows as of last August, the day care had a working carbon monoxide detector inside.

Fire marshal investigating

Maine State Fire Marshal Shawn Esler says they're trying to figure out if it's still working and where the leak came from.

"We intend to be here throughout the night, it's going to be long time, we have a lot of questions that you all may have that we don't have the answers to right now," Esler said. "We intend to do our best to find those answers."

And from a situation like this, an important reminder about detectors.

"It's an unfortunate set of circumstances but it is a good opportunity to remind folks of the importance of carbon monoxide detectors," Esler said.

Officials say the day care will likely have to stay closed Thursday as they continue the investigation.