Boston man trying to get closer look at Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii injured after falling off cliff

A Boston man hoping to get an up-close view of the Kilauea eruption at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park was injured after falling off a cliff in the dark, a National Park Service spokesperson said.

The 30-year-old visitor suffered only minor facial injuries despite falling 30 feet off the steep cliff on the night of June 11.

"He told search and rescue rangers that he wanted a closer look at the Kilauea volcano eruption and got too close to the sheer cliff edge," the Park Service said in a statement.

If a tree didn't break his fall, the outcome could have been worse. The Park Service said the tree "prevented him from plunging another hundred feet or so to the caldera floor, which could have resulted in his death."

Kilauea started erupting on June 11 for the 25th time since December, creating lava fountains that reached more than 1,000 feet, the Park Service said. The area of the eruption is closed to park visitors, but it can be seen from overlooks along the caldera rim.

Rescue on Kilauea volcano

The man did not have a flashlight or headlamp when he ventured off the Byron Ledge Trail and fell, officials said. A search-and-rescue team had to rappel down the cliff to perform a high-angle rescue.

Signs at the park urge visitors to stay on the trail. The Park Service says hikers should not approach cliff edges or climb over barriers that are meant to keep people safe.

Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, and the recent spate of eruptions has attracted a surge of visitors, the Park Service said. Click here to watch livestreams of the Kilauea eruption.