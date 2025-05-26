Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shoots lava hundreds of feet into the air in latest eruption

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano resumed its sporadic eruption on Sunday, shooting lava hundreds of feet into the air and releasing huge plumes of ash and other volcanic material into the skies.

The activity started around 4:15 p.m. local time and lasted for several hours, according to a status report from the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Lava fountains from the mountain's north vent reached heights of more than 1,000 feet, before stopping around 9:45 p.m. local time, the observatory said. At the south vent, the lava fountains reached heights of more than 800 feet and stopped around 10:25 p.m., according to the observatory. Lava flows remained within Kilauea's summit caldera, and did not affect any residential areas, the observatory said.

Lava erupts from Kilauea on May 25, 2025. U.S. Geological Survey

The volcano also released an eruptive plume that reached at least 5,000 feet, the observatory said. That plume included ash, volcanic rock and volcanic glass shards known as Pele's hair. The observatory warned that these volcanic fragments can be a hazard to people, especially when carried by wind, and said that residents and visitors in the area should exercise caution.

Kilauea is one of six active volcanoes in Hawaii and is located on the state's Big Island, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, about 200 miles from Honolulu. It is one of the world's most active volcanoes and has been emitting lava fountains frequently since December 2024. The episodes have ranged from hours to days. Tourists have flocked to see the spectacle. The USGS also offers multiple YouTube livestreams of the volcanic activity.

Hawaii is also home to the largest active volcano in the world, Mauna Loa. The volcano is also located in the national park and last erupted in 2022.