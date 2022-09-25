Annual 'Kicks For Cancer' in Concord raises money for research at Dana-Farber

CONCORD -- Saturday was "Kicks Cancer Day" in Concord, a town-wide effort to raise money for cancer research and to remember loved ones for whom that money will come too late.

Concord-Carlisle High School was packed on Saturday with parents and students, all putting forth their best foot to take part in the annual Kicks For Cancer Event.

"Kicks For Cancer" began 16 years ago in loving memory of Lois Wells, who died of ovarian cancer. Her son, Steve Wells, is a teacher at Concord-Carlisle High School.

"She got her treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, which was amazing. And all the money we raise goes to Dana-Farber. And it supports cancer research," Steve said.

The multi-day event includes all types of indoor and outdoor sports, as well as a 5K run as thousands come to participate.

This year's event also honored the life of Concord school teacher Pete Nichol, who died from cancer earlier this year. Senior Natalie Dudco says Nichol loved being at the school.

"He was just a beloved teacher. He would always bike to school, and he just cared a lot about the environment," Dudco said. "So today, we are doing composting and recycling for the first time at 'Kicks for Cancer'. We've never done that before. And it's something Mr. Nichol really cared about."

More than 23 towns participated in the event on Saturday. Many people at the event wore the name of someone they knew affected by cancer on the back of their t-shirt.

The event has raised over $1.4 million since it started.