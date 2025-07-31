Former Massachusetts Parks and Recreation director pleads guilty to stealing $125,000 from town

Kevin Ryder, the former Medfield Parks and Recreation director, pleaded guilty to charges that he stole more than $125,000 from the town.

Ryder, 51, was originally indicted in 2023 on four counts of larceny over $1,200 by scheme, one count of larceny under $1,200, one count of accepting illegal gratuities and two counts of use of official position to secure an unwarranted privilege.

Prosecutors said that most of the stolen money was collected from entrance and concession fees at Hinkley Swim Pond. He was also accused of using the town's Amazon account to purchase items and resell them online.

On Thursday, the Massachusetts Attorney General's office announced that Ryder pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Norfolk Superior Court to 2.5 years in the House of Correction.

The judge ordered Ryder to serve six months, with the balance suspended for three years.

As part of the plea agreement, Ryder must pay restitution to the Town of Medfield. In addition, he cannot hold a fiduciary role in any job while on probation.

Ryder held the director position from 2014 until August 2022 when the town noticed something in its finances. That is when Medfield officials referred the matter to the Attorney General.

Prosecutors said Ryder allegedly sold thousands of dollars' worth of youth sports equipment that had been purchased by the town. Sometimes he would make the sales at a small markup, prosecutors said, then keep the proceeds.

He also was accused of arraigning for the Parks and Recreation Department to sponsor an exercise program at a gym in town. Ryder allegedly received 50% of the gym's profits, which reached $16,000.