Attempting to make sense of these Celtics-Kevin Durant trade rumors

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics have spoken with the Brooklyn Nets about a Kevin Durant trade. This shouldn't be breaking news, because just about every team in the NBA should have spoken with the Brooklyn Nets about a Kevin Durant trade by now.

Reaching out to see what the Nets would want in return for one of the best players in the game is just Brad Stevens doing his job. It would be news if he didn't make an inquiry on Durant.

But Monday's multiple reports of the Celtics' interest in Durant -- first their general interest by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski followed by some meatier details by Shams Charania of The Athletic -- in the wee hours of the morning have created quite a stir around the NBA. The Durant rumor mill is back up and running with some new fuel as it enters its fourth week, thanks to the Boston Celtics.

And really, the Celtics didn't do anything. Not recently, at least. After Woj sent out his bomb and Shams added a lot of spice to the mix, ESPN's Brian Windhorst went on the radio in Arizona and put the kybosh on the rumor, saying these are not "fresh talks."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst on @AZSports says the Celtics' trade offer to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant is likely weeks old:



"I don't think the Nets are involved in active talks right now. ... I know it came out today so it's front of mind, but those are not fresh talks." — Sarah Kezele (@SarahKezele) July 25, 2022

If Boston's reported offer of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and a draft pick -- and Brooklyn's reported counter of Brown, Marcus Smart, picks, and maybe another rotational player -- aren't fresh, then it's pretty clear what is going on here. Someone somewhere has sprung a leak. A very purposeful and meaningful leak.

This is clearly not the Celtics' doing, since they're not ones to let their trade talks become public. (All of Brad Stevens' moves have seemingly come out of nowhere over the last year.) The Nets and GM Sean Marks are the likeliest perpetrators, since they probably want to get this deal done and move on. If they trade Durant, then the Nets can focus on trading Kyrie Irving and get on with their refresh/rebuild. By leaking out Boston's proposal and their counter, other teams in the KD sweepstakes will get an idea of what they need to match if they want to land Durant.

As an added bonus, leaking out what Brad Stevens offered up will also make things a little awkward in the Boston locker room. Nothing rankles the feathers like being involved in trade talks, and these new developments (which aren't actually new) will not sit well with Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics star responded to the rumor late Monday morning, simply tweeting "SMH." If Brown felt underappreciated before, he's going to feel even more underappreciated, even if the majority of Boston fans want nothing to do with these trade rumors.

Leaking out Boston's package could bump up the package they ultimately receive, while also creating a bit of a chasm between the Celtics and one of their star players. Not a bad play by the Nets front office. It's certainly better than anything Steve Nash draws up on the court.

Could the Celtics end up trading for Kevin Durant? Perhaps. If Stevens is willing to trade away Brown, who at 25 is just entering his prime and is under contract for two more years, for four years of Durant, then he can put together the best trade package that Brooklyn should receive for the future Hall of Famer. Pairing Durant with Jayson Tatum and whoever remains from a trade would make Boston a formidable force in the East and the NBA.

But is Stevens willing to give up Brown and a truckload of other assets for a 33-year-old star who has played just 90 games over the last three seasons? Is he willing to blow up Boston's chemistry just a few months after the team came up two wins short of a title? Does he believe that adding Durant to Tatum would put the Celtics over the edge?

Only time will tell. Until then we just have to deal with all the rumors and the speculation that come with the NBA's silly season, which often leaves everyone shaking their heads.