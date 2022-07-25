Jaylen Brown responds to Kevin Durant trade rumor on Twitter

BOSTON -- The basketball world woke up on Monday morning to a juicy rumor involving discussions between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics regarding a potential trade involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. The news likely caught many people by surprise, and Brown seems to be one of those people.

Shortly before 11 a.m. in the East, Brown popped onto Twitter to offer one simple reaction: "Smh."

Smh — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 25, 2022

For the woefully uninitiated, "SMH" stands for "shaking my head," which is all Brown can do after seeing the news.

Brown, who was drafted by Boston with the third overall pick in 2016 (the same summer that the Celtics tried to sign Durant in free agency), is under contract for two more seasons. On June 26, just 10 days after the Celtics lost in the Finals to the Warriors, he liked a tweet from a fan which said "Jaylen Brown is so disrespected by Celtics fans." That tweet came when some fans were cooking up theoretical trades to get Durant to Boston, and Monday's tweet from Brown himself came right in the middle of the most tangible rumors yet involving his name.

Time will tell if Monday's rumor ends up coming true. But for now, Brown does not appear to be interested in hearing about it.