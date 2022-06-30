Kevin Durant reportedly requests trade from Nets

BOSTON -- The NBA offseason never fails to bring the drama. Just a few hours before the start of free agency, Kevin Durant has reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn.

The Athletic's Shams Charania was first to report Durant's trade request.

It has been quite the offseason for the Nets since being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. Kyrie Irving threatened to opt out and the Nets let him look for potential trade partners, but he came up short and ended up opting in to the final year of his contract. At that point, it seemed like Brooklyn was ready to roll it back with Irving and Durant, with Ben Simmons expected to actually play for the team as well.

But now Durant wants out, and the Nets are working with the superstar forward to grant his wishes. Interesting that the request came just a few days after Irving came back.

Durant, 34, is still playing at a ridiculous level and there should be plenty of suitors on the trade market. Brooklyn will ask for a king's ransom, and will likely get it too. The Nets could get the biggest return in NBA history for Durant, who is signed for four more years.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported shortly after the news broke that the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are among the teams on Durant's wish list. The Nets will likely hear from every other team in the league on Thursday, if they haven't already.

Durant's request comes three years to the day that he originally signed with Brooklyn.

NBA free agency tips off at 6 p.m. Thursday night, but Durant trade speculation and rumors are going to be the talk of the league. Buckle up.