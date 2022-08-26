Kenny Chesney concert-goers told to wait in cars as storms approach Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO - The weather is having an impact on Friday night's Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Stadium. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the state during the afternoon.

"Due to weather coming into the area - we will be pausing gate opening," the venue posted to social media shortly before 4 p.m.

Due to continued severe weather in the area and with the safety of our parking lot staff in mind, our parking operation has been temporarily suspended.



We ask that everyone already in the lots stay with their vehicles - we will open lot entrances as soon as we’re able. — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) August 26, 2022

Those in the parking lot were encouraged to wait in their cars for the time being. The country show featuring several artists was supposed to start at 5 p.m.

The storms in warned areas had the potential to bring heavy rain, damaging winds and hail.