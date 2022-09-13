Report: Kendrick Bourne is in Matt Patricia's -- not Bill Belichick's -- doghouse

BOSTON -- The Kendrick Bourne situation remains a bit of a mystery. But some details have now trickled out about why the receiver has fallen so far down the depth chart in New England.

While Bourne's practice fight against the Panthers was well known, it's been hard to figure why the receiver has become almost an afterthought to the Patriots' coaching staff. Bourne played just two snaps in Sunday's Week 1 loss in Miami.

According to NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran, the issue stems from Bourne being late to a meeting in August. And the person most rankled by this tardiness is de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

"There was a meeting prior to the Carolina Panthers [preseason] game that he was just a smidge late to, that I think -- I was told that resulted in the benching that night," Curran said on Gresh & Keefe on WEEI.

Curran also referenced an Albert Breer report which noted that Bourne wasn't fully onboard with the changes to the offense that the Patriots have undergone this past offseason.

"All of those things, I think, combined, have landed him in Matt Patricia's doghouse," Curran said.

Curran added that owner Robert Kraft might not be particularly excited about the developments with Bourne thus far this year.

"The fact that he was in moth balls on Sunday certainly caught the eye of the owner, from what I understand. And I'd be surprised if he stays down for much longer," Curran said. "I think that Robert Kraft -- and again, it's my understanding, I was not told directly, but it's what I have gleaned -- Robert Kraft noticed it. Robert Kraft made his opinion known. And going forward I think Kendrick Bourne will have a bigger role."

Bourne caught a 41-yard pass in his very limited action on Sunday. Last year, he ranked second on the Patriots in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and total yards from scrimmage.