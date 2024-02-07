Kendrick Bourne makes another pitch to return to Patriots

FOXBORO -- Kendrick Bourne will be a free agent for just the second time of his career this offseason. He's hoping that this go-around on the open market ends the same way his first foray in free agency did in 2021: Singing a multi-year deal with the Patriots.

The Patriots gave Bourne a three-year, $15 million contract the last time he was a free agent, and he was an effective pass-catcher for New England when he was healthy and given an opportunity to succeed. He had a stellar first season in New England, becoming the favorite target of then-rookie quarterback Mac Jones, but spent much of the 2022 season in Matt Patricia's doghouse.

Bourne was back to his top form in 2023, but a torn ACL in late October ended his season early. He finished the year with 37 receptions, 406 receiving yards, and four touchdowns, which had him on pace to set new career marks in all three categories. He also held the team-lead in those receiving stats for much of the season despite being injured.

Bourne hopes that he gets a chance to continue his solid play for the Patriots in 2024 and beyond, and made another pitch to return to the team on Tuesday night's episode of Quick Slants on NBC Sports Boston from Super Bowl LVIII. He saw himself as a "glue guy" in the receiving corps over the last three years, which Bourne viewed as a rebuilding period for New England.

He wants the opportunity to complete some unfinished business that he has with the Patriots.

"I felt like we were in a rebuild. That's personally how I felt, it was a rebuild the three years I was there," Bourne told host Tom E. Curran. "I loved being part of that and setting the foundation, and I think it's going to take off pretty soon. I want to be part of the take off, in a sense. I'm excited for the new chapter and I would love to be a part of it. I definitely have unfinished business."

While his stint with the Patriots had its share of ups and downs, Bourne is grateful for how much he grew over the last three years.

"They helped me grow tremendously in my life: Personally, emotionally, mentally, as a football player ultimately," he said. "And I wan to be back in that. I was pushed to another level with the Patriots and I think it's just different. It's an environment that works for me, that helps me become a better person, better player. So I would love to keep that going."

If Bourne does return, he would do so to a much different Patriots team than the one he's used to. The team moved on from Bill Belichick after 24 seasons, elevating Jerod Mayo to head coach. Bourne said that he loved playing for Belichick, but understands the franchise's desire to go forward into a new era.

He's also excited for what Mayo will bring to the table: Swag.

"You know seeing him there for three years, he's always walked around the locker room with great energy, with a great attitude," said Bourne. "I'm excited to see what he does. I think he's going to bring great energy. I think it's gonna be a swag that hasn't been seen before in New England."

Bourne still has faith in Mac Jones as a quarterback and believes that he could succeed in New England. But he was also quick to note that he's a big fan of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, whom the Patriots could potentially draft with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.