Former Celtics point guard Kemba Walker signs with AS Monaco

BOSTON -- Kemba Walker is heading to Europe to continue his basketball career. The former Celtics point guard and four-time NBA All-Star has signed a one-year deal with AS Monaco, the team announced Friday.

Walker signed a four-year, $140 million contract with Boston in 2019 and was named an All-Star his first season with the Celtics. But a major knee injury derailed his career, hampering in the postseason and limiting him to just 43 games his second season with the C's.

Walker was then dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2021 offseason in a move that brought Al Horford back to Boston.

After he was released by the Thunder, Walker signed with the New York Knicks. He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks after one season in the Big Apple, but played only nine games with the Mavs last season and was waived in January before his contract became guaranteed.

Now 33, the former first-round pick by the Charlotte Hornets and NCAA champ with UConn is hoping to keep his playing days going with Monaco, which won the French Cup title last season.