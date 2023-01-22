Keller @ Large: Can Republicans and Democrats come together for debt limit fix?

Keller @ Large: Can Republicans and Democrats come together to raise or suspend debt limit?

Keller @ Large: Can Republicans and Democrats come together to raise or suspend debt limit?

Keller @ Large: Can Republicans and Democrats come together to raise or suspend debt limit?

BOSTON – The U.S. has reached the debt limit, meaning lawmakers must reach an agreement to either raise or suspend the limit to avoid a credit default. A default would mean the government couldn't pay its bills and would default on its debt obligations for the first time ever.

With a highly partisan Washington, D.C., is it possible Republicans and Democrats to find a common ground solution?

Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller he believes the sides will reach a compromise.

"I think there are enough commons sense Republicans who understand that the debt limit must be met, we have to pay our bills," Lynch said. "There will be some type of coalition between Democrats and Republicans to get the debt limit extended. There might be some horse trading in the meantime to get the Democratic votes. I think (House Speaker Kevin) McCarthy will have to accede to some of the preferences of the Democratic side, but I think an agreement can be had."

Keller asked Lynch if he believes Republicans have a point about federal spending increasing too fast.

"Oh without question," Lynch said. "But they should also admit that the Trump tax breaks actually dropped revenue so that the spending got further out of balance by about $3 trillion. So hopefully they remember that it was their vote, their bill, their president that got us to this point."

Lynch said he believes "animosity" within the Republican party present an opportunity for Democrats to find ways to compromise and accomplish parts of their agenda.

"It allows us to exploit the numbers because it's very close. It almost forces collaboration between reasonable minds both on the Republican and Democratic side," Lynch said. "I think there will be collaboration where Democrats get part of their agenda because Republicans need to get to 218 (votes). I think it's set up for the possibility of collaboration, in spite of the rhetoric and all that's going on."

Keller @ Large: Part 2