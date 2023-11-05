Kayshon Boutte a healthy scratch vs. Commanders; Trent Brown out due to injury

Alex Austin explains the "surreal" feeling of joining Patriots, and his lifelong connection to the f

BOSTON -- All week long, the signs were pointing to rookie Kayshon Boutte being active for his second NFL game, with a chance to make his first NFL catch.

That won't be happening, though, as Boutte was listed on the team's inactive list prior to kickoff on Sunday.

Boutte, a sixth-round pick out of LSU, figured to be the man slotted to fill in for the injured Kendrick Bourne, who tore his ACL last weekend in Miami. Head coach Bill Belichick said that Boutte had "probably" his best week of practice this week, but it wasn't enough to earn a game-day spot on the roster.

Boutte was active in Week 1, and he was targeted four times but did not record a reception.

That may be due to Tyquan Thornton being able to play on Sunday. A healthy scratch himself a week ago, Thornton popped up on the injury report with a foot injury. Yet after his pregame workout on Sunday, Thornton was deemed ready to play.

The same can't be said for starting left tackle Trent Brown, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to knee and ankle injuries. He was unable to go on Sunday, as he landed on the inactive list.

With Brown out, the Patriots will likely go with Conor McDermott at left tackle, Mike Onwenu at right tackle, and Vederian Lowe as the backup tackle.

In addition to Thornton, the rest of the receiving depth chart will include rookie Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jalen Reagor.

The inactive lists for both teams are below.

PATRIOTS

WR DeVante Parker

QB Will Grier (emergency third QB)

CB Alex Austin

T Trent Brown

WR Kayshon Boutte

DE Sam Roberts

COMMANDERS

WR Curtis Samuel

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

C Ricky Stromberg

T Alex Akingbulu

G Nolan Laufenberg

TE Curtis Hodges

WR Mitchell Tinsley