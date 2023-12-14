Kayla Driscoll identified as victim in deadly Stoneham crash, police continue searching for erratic driver

STONEHAM – The woman killed Wednesday in a crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham has been identified as 34-year-old Kayla Driscoll of Somerville. Massachusetts State Police are continuing to search for another per who was seem driving "erratically" in the area at the time of the crash.

Police said Driscoll was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue north on I-93 around 8:30 a.m. when "for reasons still under investigation," the SUV rolled over.

Driscoll was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

State police have been searching for a dark-colored small SUV, similar to a Subaru Crosstrek or Nissan Rogue.

Just before the crash, police said that vehicle was seen being driven at a high rate of speed on I-93 north in Medford and Stoneham.

Police are investigating the crash as a possible case of road rage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police.