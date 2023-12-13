Massachusetts State Police investigating deadly rollover crash on I-93 in Stoneham

State Police investigating deadly rollover crash on I-93 in Stoneham

State Police investigating deadly rollover crash on I-93 in Stoneham

State Police investigating deadly rollover crash on I-93 in Stoneham

STONEHAM - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly rollover crash on Route 93 north in Stoneham.

It happened Wednesday morning just after exit 25 at Route 28.

Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was ejected from the car.

The car after the rollover crash on Route 93 north in Stoneham Wednesday. CBS Boston

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.