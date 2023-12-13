Massachusetts State Police investigating deadly rollover crash on I-93 in Stoneham
STONEHAM - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly rollover crash on Route 93 north in Stoneham.
It happened Wednesday morning just after exit 25 at Route 28.
Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was ejected from the car.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
