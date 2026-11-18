Democrats made history on Wednesday by voting to make Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark the next majority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Revere 63-year-old will be the first woman to serve as a majority leader in Congress. Currently the House minority whip, Clark ran unopposed for the majority leader position in the Democratic leadership elections.

The majority leader is the second-in-command to the Speaker of the House, a job that is widely expected to go to New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries after he won the nomination from his Democratic colleagues by a vote of 251 to 11 on Wednesday.

As majority leader, Clark will be responsible for day-to-day management of the House floor and setting the legislative calendar.

"House Democrats will succeed by working as a team. We still face a tyrant in the White House, and we must devote our full energy to pushing back and pressing forward together," Clark wrote in a letter to her colleagues earlier this month, asking for their vote. "Our unity is our greatest strength, and I will do everything in my power to ensure we stand strong together over the next two years."

Clark is set to be the highest-ranking House member from Massachusetts since Tip O'Neill was speaker in the 1980s. WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller said that could mean millions of dollars in funding for the state.

"That's an area where during the last two years of the Trump administration we have really been hurt by cuts and federal research grants and other funding sources," Keller said.

Clark, who previously served in the Massachusetts Legislature and on the Melrose School Committee, was sworn into Congress in 2013 after winning a special election to replace now-Sen. Ed Markey. Childcare issues have been one of Clark's priorities in office; she introduced the Babies Act in 2022 to support new mothers with access to birth centers and midwives. She was also an outspoken opponent of President Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," saying it was "incredibly cruel" for cutting Medicaid and food stamps.