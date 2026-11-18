Washington — House Democrats on Wednesday are expected to nominate Hakeem Jeffries as their next speaker, even as some incoming progressive members have declined to back him.

Though some new members have not committed to voting for the New York Democrat, saying they want to weigh their options or learn where Jeffries stands on policies important to them, no one else has stepped up to challenge him. And with House Democrats on track to control more than 250 seats — well above the 218 required for a majority — individual members have less leverage to push for concessions.

Jeffries will request a tallied vote during the election rather than ask for a vote by acclamation. He told reporters Tuesday that it was the same approach Democrats used in their leadership elections in 2018, when they transitioned from the minority to the majority.

"Certainly seems to me it would be appropriate that we take exactly the same approach to give every single person the opportunity to weigh in one way or the other on who the caucus feels is best positioned based on track record, experience, vision," Jeffries said.

Democrats are expected to officially elect Jeffries, who is the current minority leader, as speaker in a floor vote in January, which would make him the first Black House speaker.

Among the other positions that Democrats will vote to fill are majority leader, whip, assistant leader and caucus chair.

Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts is running for majority leader; Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California for whip; Assistant Leader Joe Neguse for assistant speaker; and Caucus Vice Chair Ted Lieu for Caucus chair.

House Democrats are expected to have a far less contentious set of leadership votes than their colleagues in the Senate, where longtime Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is facing a challenge from Sen. Chris Van Hollen. Schumer has expressed confidence that he has the votes to be elected majority leader in elections early next month.