Watch Live: Karen Read jury selection resumes with 10 jurors selected so far

The first week of jury selection in the Karen Read trial comes to a close on Friday inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts. Ten jurors have been seated so far to start the final day of jury selection this week.

You can watch the start of the jury selection instructions when they begin at 9 a.m. live on CBS News Boston by clicking on the video player above. Once jurors begin filling out questionnaires, cameras are required to be shut off.

Read's first trial ended with a mistrial due to a "starkly divided" hung jury.

Five men and five women have been added to the jury for the second trial over the first three days. Another 72 prospective jurors were in court for Friday morning's proceedings.

Karen Read trial

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death in connection with the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe.

O'Keefe and Read were dating, though prosecutors say their relationship had deteriorated. Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe with her car following a night of drinking in 2022 and leaving him to die in the snow outside a home in Canton. Read argues that she is being framed by multiple people, including law enforcement.

How does jury selection work?

Each morning this week, the process starts as attorneys introduce themselves and Judge Beverly Cannone gives basic facts of the case.

Then, Cannone questions potential jurors as a group if they know potential witnesses who could take the stand. She also asks prospective jurors if they have heard of the case, if they have formed an opinion already, and if they have a bias toward one side.

Throughout the process, the majority of candidates have answered that they have heard of Read's case.

Potential jurors then fill out questionnaires, and meet with Cannone and attorneys individually. They are either added to the jury or sent home.

Karen Read appeals to Supreme Court

Read on Thursday appealed her case to the U.S. Supreme Court. She is asking the country's highest court to drop two of the three charges against her.

The defense argues that jurors in her first trial agreed unanimously to acquit her on the charges of murder and leaving the scene. They say double jeopardy protections in the Constitution should prevent her from being retried on those charges.

So far, other courts have denied Read's appeal.

How to watch Karen Read trial

