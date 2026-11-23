Overnight into Monday, Netflix dropped its new three-part series "The Trials of Karen Read."

The documentary features three episodes and more than two hours of interviews with rarely or never-before-heard witnesses in the case: Jennifer McCabe, Brian Albert, Colin Albert, Brian Higgins, and Chris Albert. It was shot over the course of two trials and multiple years.

WBZ sat down with Read-trial legal analyst Katherine Loftus to watch the series to see what's new and whether it will have an impact on Read's several ongoing civil cases.

"I think this [documentary] is for the viewer who doesn't know anything about [the case] really," Loftus said. "And I think there are a lot of them."

Here are the main takeaways:

Michael Proctor featured as lead investigator

Disgraced Massachusetts State Police trooper Michael Proctor is a prominent presence in the series, narrating his investigation into Karen Read. He details how the investigation shifted to Read after he discovered her broken taillight and learned of her allegedly saying "I hit him" at the crime scene.

Legal analyst Katherine Loftus said she thinks it's safe to assume the interview took place before Proctor's latest racist, sexist, and homophobic text messages were released publicly. "Then again, what does he have to lose?" she asked.

Witnesses fear for safety

The witnesses from January 2022 detail how Read's defense derailed their lives. Jennifer McCabe, Brian Albert, Colin Albert, Brian Higgins, and Chris Albert all testified at one or both of Read's criminal trials, and told documentary producers how the "Free Karen Read" movement and specifically the online blogger Turtleboy made them fear for their lives and safety.

Brian Albert, Brian Higgins, and Colin Albert were suggested as the possible killers by Read's defense, and Jen McCabe was the alleged mastermind. The four have sued Read and Aidan Kearney (Turtleboy) for defamation.

"I think that's what this really comes down to," Loftus explained. "This is all about them trying to tell their story—that, you know, your name is everything for a lot of people."

Karen Read declines interview, but voice is featured

Karen Read declined to be interviewed for the series, but her voice is featured heavily throughout it.

Gretchen Voss, a Boston Magazine reporter who interviewed Read in 2023 for a detailed story on the case, worked both behind and in front of the camera for the Netflix series. Her voice-recorded interview with Read and her attorneys from 2023, which has never been publicly released aside from small snippets, was prominently featured in the documentary.

"It's so unusual for a criminal defendant to talk to the media at all, never mind how much [Read] did," Katherine Loftus explained. "And in my opinion, that in many ways got her out of her criminal charges, and I think it's going to really hamper her ability to prevail in her civil cases, and I actually think it's going to harm her."

Read currently has four ongoing civil lawsuits in which she is either a named plaintiff or defendant.

John O'Keefe's life

The documentary features little new information, but a lot of personal touches of John O'Keefe's life.

The case has been so widely litigated both in court and in the court of public opinion that the docuseries offers little "new" information about the case. What it does offer is an intimate look at John O'Keefe's life, told through home videos and interviews with his brother, Paul.

The series also heavily features and ends with an interview with Kayleigh Furbush, O'Keefe's niece whom he raised after his sister, her mother, died of brain cancer.

"It's really hard to watch some of this," Loftus said. "[It's] not only so traumatizing, but just like forced [the kids] to grow up so quickly."

Social media storm created by Karen Read case

The docuseries focuses in part on the social media storm created by this case.

More than a year after Karen Read was acquitted of all major charges, her case continues to be relitigated in the court of social media. This effect is captured in part by the second episode of the series, which focuses largely on the impacts of "Turtleboy's" reporting.

Loftus explains that true crime influencers have created entire social media accounts dedicated to this case alone. "They continue to keep it in the zeitgeist because that's what you need," she says. "Keeping it sensational keeps people watching, keeps people getting views, keeps people making money. And I do think you have to see this through the lens of like who is benefiting financially."