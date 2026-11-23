Family and friends of John O'Keefe — a Boston police officer whose death in Canton, Massachusetts, in 2022 became the focus of two high-profile criminal trials involving his former girlfriend, Karen Read — have long pushed back against claims they were involved in covering up his death.

Now, they're sharing the consequences of having to live with those accusations, more than a year after Read was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges.

"I am scared every single day about somebody coming up to me, whether they try to attack me, whether they try to do something horrible. I'm scared every day of my life for that," said Colin Albert, one witness, in "The Trials of Karen Read," a new Netflix documentary centered on the stories of O'Keefe as well as his friends and family members.

Both Colin Albert and his uncle, Boston police officer Brian Albert, were central figures in prosecutors' cases against Read.

O'Keefe was found unresponsive in the snow outside of Brian Albert's home in Canton on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022. Prosecutors said Read, O'Keefe's girlfriend at the time, struck him with her SUV after a night of drinking and then left him to die in the snow.

Read's attorneys, however, suggested she was framed, and that O'Keefe may have been attacked inside the home and left outside as part of an elaborate cover-up. Brian Albert, who was O'Keefe's friend, told Netflix that wasn't possible.

"That night, there's a lot of people in my house," he said in the documentary. "If John had come in either door, he would've been seen by everybody in the middle of the kitchen. John O'Keefe never came into my house."

Read's first trial took place in 2024 and ended with a hung jury. Her second trial, in June 2025, became a national spectacle. Crowds flocked to the Dedham, Massachusetts, courthouse to support Read, with some wearing her favorite color, pink.

They roared in approval when Read was acquitted on the charges related to O'Keefe's death, which included second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of bodily injury and death. She had pleaded not guilty.

In the end, she was convicted only of driving under the influence, and a judge sentenced her to a year of probation.

Read did not participate in the new Netflix documentary. Speaking about the case in an ABC News interview in 2024, ahead of her retrial, she responded to questions about whether she "tried to tap" O'Keefe with her car while intoxicated and emotional the night of his death, without intending to kill him. Read said she "would never."

"To tap him with my 6,000-pound, full-size SUV and hit John's body with my car — no," she said.

Even with all of the attention on the case, O'Keefe's family said one person has been forgotten: the victim.

"The victim and his family, they lost," said Jen McCabe, another friend of O'Keefe who was a key witness for the prosecution when Read was tried, in the documentary. "And people should remember John, and the amazing guy he was, and not Karen Read."