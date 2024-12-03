Prosecutors want doctor's "dog bite" testimony kept out of Karen Read's second trial

Karen Read prosecutors seek to prevent defense expert from testifying in second trial

Karen Read prosecutors seek to prevent defense expert from testifying in second trial

Karen Read prosecutors seek to prevent defense expert from testifying in second trial

DEDHAM - Prosecutors are asking a judge to keep expert testimony about an alleged dog attack out of Karen Read's second trial. Dr. Marie Russell, a California-based retired physician, testified at Read's first trial on behalf of the defense.

Russell testified that she had seen many patients who were the victims of dog attacks, and that she believed, based on autopsy photos, that John O'Keefe's arm injuries were consistent with a dog attack.

The Albert family, who owned the home on Fairview Road at the time O'Keefe died, had owned a German Shepherd named Chloe. Chloe became a target for speculation during Read's first trial, with Read's attorneys suggesting that the dog could have attacked John O'Keefe. Chloe was later rehomed when she attacked a neighbor months after O'Keefe's death.

Prosecutor asks judge to exclude Dr. Russell

Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan is asking Judge Beverly Cannone to exclude Dr. Russell from Read's second trial on the basis that she is not a qualified expert in the field of canine bites or claw marks, specifically noting in his motion that her primary work on the issue is from 1996 and relates to police dogs.

Dr. Marie Russell, a retired emergency room physician gestures as she describes animal bite injuries during Karen Read's murder trial in Norfolk Superior Court, Friday, June 21, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Josh Reynolds / AP

Cannone denied a similar motion during the first trial, which ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury on July 1, 2024.

Dr. Russell will appear in court on December 12 for a hearing on the motion.

Who is Karen Read?

Karen Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV in Canton in 2022. She is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Her attorneys argue she is the victim of an elaborate coverup and is being framed by a group of people that includes law enforcement.

Read's second trial is currently scheduled for January 27, 2025. Both prosecutors and defense attorneys have asked the judge to delay it until April, but no decision has been made yet.