Karen Read's Lexus now up for sale at Massachusetts car dealership: "A chance to own a piece of history"

After being purchased last week minutes before an auction was set to get underway, Karen Read's Lexus SUV is now for sale at a Massachusetts car dealership.

Read's 2021 Lexus LX, which she was driving the night of John O'Keefe's death, is currently on display at Autobahn USA in Dedham. It is on sale for an asking price of $99,995.

Last week, the vehicle was set to go up for auction. But about 30 minutes before bidding, the auction was called off due to low bidder turnout. Instead owner Bill Brusard of JB Auto, which worked to repair the SUV, accepted an offer from the dealership.

Mark Johnson from Autobahn USA said the vehicle sale provides a unique opportunity to potential buyers. Johnson added that they've already had potential buyers stop by on Monday, the first day the SUV was on the lot.

"First off, it is a beautiful car. And the story behind it, kind of with that significance, we feel like just gives someone a chance to own a piece of history," Johnson said. "I think overall, the car is a gorgeous car, it's worth a lot of money as it sits. The story behind it brings some additional attraction to selling it."

Read stood trial twice for murder, accused of hitting and killing O'Keefe, a Boston police officer who she was dating at the time, with the SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a Canton home. The first trial ended with a hung jury, while Read was acquitted of all charges except operating under the influence during the retrial.

"Come on down for a test drive," Johnson said.